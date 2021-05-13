Dr. Robert Aertker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aertker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Aertker, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Aertker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Aertker works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17350 St Lukes Way Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
-
2
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center6720 Bertner Ave # MC2-270, Houston, TX 77030 Directions
-
3
Woodlands North Houston Heart Center125 Medical Park Ln Ste D, Huntsville, TX 77340 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aertker?
Dr Aertker explains very thoroughly. Is kind and approachable. Great staff, very friendly & efficient.
About Dr. Robert Aertker, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477843290
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aertker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aertker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aertker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aertker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aertker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aertker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aertker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aertker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aertker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.