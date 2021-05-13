Overview

Dr. Robert Aertker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Aertker works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Huntsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.