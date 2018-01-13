Dr. Afra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Afra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Afra, MD
Dr. Robert Afra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Afra works at
Dr. Afra's Office Locations
American Orthopeadics & Sports Medicine Medical Group317 N El Camino Real Ste 405, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 994-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afra and his staff are the best! He gave me full range of motion of my shoulder and use of my arm again. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Robert Afra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1528178837
Education & Certifications
- Boston University|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afra works at
Dr. Afra speaks Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Afra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.