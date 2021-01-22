See All Neurologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Robert Aiken, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Aiken, MD

Dr. Robert Aiken, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med

Dr. Aiken works at Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Aiken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center Morristown
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-5914
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2021
    He is a wonderful and caring and thoughtful oncologist. He spent so much time explaining my condition and the best next steps. He is a god send and I wouldn't trust anyone else in the care of my brain tumor.
    — Jan 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Aiken, MD
    About Dr. Robert Aiken, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851372981
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Aiken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aiken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aiken works at Gerald J. Glasser Brain Tumor Center in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Aiken’s profile.

    Dr. Aiken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

