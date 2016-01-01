Overview

Dr. Robert Aisenstat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Aisenstat works at Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.