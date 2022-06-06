See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Robert Akbari, MD

Colorectal Surgery
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Akbari, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.

Dr. Akbari works at DOYLESTOWN SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Doylestown, PA with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Doylestown Surgical Associates Llp
    708 N Shady Retreat Rd Ste 8, Doylestown, PA 18901
    2189 2nd Street Pike Ste 200, Newtown, PA 18940
    Doylestown Surgery Center LLC
    593 W State St Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901

  Doylestown Hospital

    Jun 06, 2022
    Dr. Akbari is great! So compassionate, caring and very detailed! He will give you honest, and detailed information regarding your procedure. He will discuss in great detail your procedure and potential outcomes, so that you are informed and prepared to make your decision. My husband's surgery was difficult. He was ever present, and he or his staff communicated with me at length regarding my husband recovery post op. I have and will continue to recommend him to others in need.
    Joanne Burke — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Akbari, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English
    1053328765
    Education & Certifications

    Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
