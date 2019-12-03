Dr. Aki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Aki, MD
Dr. Robert Aki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago Med School and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Nch Medical Group880 W Central Rd Ste 5000, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-3800
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Aki. performed surgery on me in November of 2019. He was a complete professional who explained everything in detail before and after the surgery. I felt very comfortable with all aspects of his care and would highly recommend him. He is a gentle caring doctor who inspires confidence and trust.
- University Of Illinois
- Chicago Med School
Dr. Aki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aki has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Aki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.