Overview of Dr. Robert Aki, MD

Dr. Robert Aki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from Chicago Med School and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Aki works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.