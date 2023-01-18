Overview

Dr. Robert Albergo, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.



Dr. Albergo works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.