Dr. Robert Albergo, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Albergo, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Palm Harbor4132 Woodlands Pkwy, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (321) 410-6396Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
The friendliest staff and Dr Albergo makes me so comfortable. Very grateful.
About Dr. Robert Albergo, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063496438
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albergo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albergo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Albergo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Albergo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albergo has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albergo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Albergo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albergo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albergo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albergo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.