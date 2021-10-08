Dr. Robert Albin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Albin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Albin, MD
Dr. Robert Albin, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Dr. Albin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Albin's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
North Atlanta Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Albin?
Dr Albin and his entire staff are excellent I called the office today with a problem with my Cpap Stephanie at front desk was knowledgeable friendly and helpful transferred me to Stephanie Williams she was AWESOME she really helped me she is incredible Excellence begin's at Dr Albins front desk.
About Dr. Robert Albin, MD
- Pulmonology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619057668
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Med
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
- U Tex SW Affil/Parkland
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albin works at
Dr. Albin has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Albin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.