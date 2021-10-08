Overview of Dr. Robert Albin, MD

Dr. Robert Albin, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Albin works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.