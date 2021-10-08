See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Albin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Albin, MD

Pulmonology
3.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Albin, MD

Dr. Robert Albin, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Albin works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Albin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    North Atlanta Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists
    993 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 250-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albin?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Dr Albin and his entire staff are excellent I called the office today with a problem with my Cpap Stephanie at front desk was knowledgeable friendly and helpful transferred me to Stephanie Williams she was AWESOME she really helped me she is incredible Excellence begin's at Dr Albins front desk.
    Madeleine Jones — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Albin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Albin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albin to family and friends

    Dr. Albin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Albin, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Albin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619057668
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tex SW Affil/Parkland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Albin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Albin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albin works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Albin’s profile.

    Dr. Albin has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Sleep Apnea and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Albin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Albin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.