Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD

Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Dr. Albrecht works at Northwest Eye Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albrecht's Office Locations

    Northwest Eye Center
    720 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-3640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Migraine
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2019
    Every staff member who served me yesterday was very friendly and did their jobs well. I had to wait a reasonable length of time, much of which was due to filling out forms because I had not been in for over 8 years. Dr. Albrecht, as always, was cheerful, personable, and gave me very clear diagnostic information and answers to my questions. I was delighted with my experience, and I highly recommend Dr. Robert Albrecht and the Barrington Northwest Eye Center.
    Dr. Jerry Pietrzak, Clinical Psychologist — Nov 30, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609851823
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Albrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albrecht works at Northwest Eye Center in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Albrecht’s profile.

    Dr. Albrecht has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albrecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albrecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

