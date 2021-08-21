Dr. Alessi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Alessi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Alessi, MD
Dr. Robert Alessi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alessi's Office Locations
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego328 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 730-4540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alessi was so kind and supportive throughout our monthly meetings. He revised my meds and got me through a very tough time. I am very grateful for his care.
About Dr. Robert Alessi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NY Hosp-Cornell U|Roosevelt Hosp-Columbia U
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alessi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alessi.
