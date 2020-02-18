Overview of Dr. Robert Alexander, MD

Dr. Robert Alexander, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Alexander works at Associates In Pulmonary Medicine in Denville, NJ with other offices in Randolph, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.