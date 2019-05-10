Overview

Dr. Robert Allen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at ALLEN ROBERT K MD OFFICE in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.