Overview of Dr. Robert Allen, MD

Dr. Robert Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Wellmont Cardiology Services in Kingsport, TN with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.