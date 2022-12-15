Overview of Dr. Robert Allen, MD

Dr. Robert Allen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Allen works at Piedmont Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery. in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.