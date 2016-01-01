See All General Surgeons in Edinburg, TX
Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD

General Surgery
1.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Edinburg, TX
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD

Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.

Dr. Alleyn works at Robert Alleyn MD in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alleyn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dhr Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute - Edinburg
    5500 Raphael Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 362-5673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346202033
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alleyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alleyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alleyn has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alleyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alleyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alleyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

