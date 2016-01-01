Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Alleyn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dhr Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute - Edinburg5500 Raphael Dr, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5673
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346202033
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Alleyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alleyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alleyn has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alleyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alleyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alleyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.