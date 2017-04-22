Dr. Robert Allison, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Allison, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Allison, DO
Dr. Robert Allison, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allison's Office Locations
- 1 4208 Main St, Erie, PA 16511 Directions (814) 899-0691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allison?
He is the best doctor I could have for my mother. He actually goes old-fashioned and makes house calls for seniors that are bed ridden or ambulatory.
About Dr. Robert Allison, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1235310079
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine, Family Practice/OMT and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.