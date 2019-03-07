Overview of Dr. Robert Alonso, MD

Dr. Robert Alonso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Alonso works at IU Health Neurology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.