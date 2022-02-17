Dr. Robert Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Alter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Alter, MD
Dr. Robert Alter, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Alter works at
Dr. Alter's Office Locations
-
1
Jtcc 3rd Floor Clinic92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1394
-
2
Cancer Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1396MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
John Theurer Cancer Center155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1223
-
4
John Theurer Cancer Center795 Franklin Ave # 201, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (201) 351-1163
-
5
Jtcc Palisades7650 River Rd Fl 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 667-2841
-
6
John Theurer Cancer Center795 Franklin Ave, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417 Directions (201) 848-8791
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His very experienced & caring . His knowledge with all latest available treatment & medication always making sure to do all necessary & latest treatment available to take care of my husband situation while explaining it to me in way that’s easy to understand.We been with Dr Alter almost 4 years now . Definitely recommend him his a excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Robert Alter, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1306805460
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- St Lukes Hospital Center|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alter works at
Dr. Alter has seen patients for Neutropenia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alter speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.