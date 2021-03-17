See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Amajoyi works at St. Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City Trauma & Critical Care Specialists
    4320 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-7900
  2. 2
    Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-East
    120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hedrick Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • Saint Luke's South Hospital
  • Wright Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Extraordinary experience. Courteous. Effective. Informative. Dr. Amajoyi and his staff could have been more professional.
    — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417247800
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Vincent Health Center
    Residency
    • Nassau U MC
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amajoyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Amajoyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Amajoyi has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amajoyi on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Amajoyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amajoyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amajoyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amajoyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

