Overview

Dr. Robert Amajoyi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hedrick Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Amajoyi works at St. Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.