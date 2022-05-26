Dr. Robert Amatuli, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amatuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Amatuli, DDS
Dr. Robert Amatuli, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aberdeen, MD.
Aberdeen Dental Care1013 Beards Hill Rd Ste 100, Aberdeen, MD 21001 Directions (410) 498-4548
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone is so nice & friendly & happy. DR. Amatuli is a great dentist. He explains everything That he will be doing. He knows what he is doing. I trust him,
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1487009031
Dr. Amatuli accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amatuli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amatuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Amatuli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amatuli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amatuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amatuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.