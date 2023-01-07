Dr. Robert Andersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Andersen, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Andersen, MD
Dr. Robert Andersen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Andersen's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andersen is a great pediatrician that has always taken the time to listen and offer comprehensive and nuanced medical advice. Our child has special needs and Dr. Andersen and his staff saw to it that we didn't have a prolonged wait as these situations can be tumultuous for our boy. Just all around a great experience due to exceptional "bedside manner". We can't recommend Dr. Andersen enough.
About Dr. Robert Andersen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Hospital Affil Pd Program
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.