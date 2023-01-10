Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 1200, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-3724
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very open and explained things well
About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1063409001
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
