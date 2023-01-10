See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Anderson, MD

Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.

Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Plastic surgery in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Plastic Surgery
    800 12th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 810-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth

Skin Grafts
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2023
    2010 my relationship with Dr. Anderson began post nose MOH surgery reconstruction. Results: FLAWLESS 2022 66-Happy-Birthday-2-ME complete face and neck lift. Already knowing and experiencing first hand Dr. A's plastic surgery expertise I felt it was necessary to conduct due diligence with 3 top rated area plastic surgeons prior to making my decision, which resulted in working my way back to Dr. Anderson. WHY? Dr. Anderson. He's a gifted, exacting, focused and communicative plastic surgeon not to mention caring. RESULTS: ABSOLUTELY AMAZING A+ANDERSON RESULTS. Far exceeded my expectations With all the above being said, Dr. Anderson's A+supporting staff completed my experience with a WOW. Thank you to all, I'm so blessed. 2 months post surgery, incredible follow up care on-going. KM
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326064270
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Society For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Florida, Gainesville
    Internship
    • Plastic Surgery, Parkland Medical Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at Anderson Plastic surgery in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

