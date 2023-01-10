Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Anderson Plastic Surgery800 12th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
2010 my relationship with Dr. Anderson began post nose MOH surgery reconstruction. Results: FLAWLESS 2022 66-Happy-Birthday-2-ME complete face and neck lift. Already knowing and experiencing first hand Dr. A's plastic surgery expertise I felt it was necessary to conduct due diligence with 3 top rated area plastic surgeons prior to making my decision, which resulted in working my way back to Dr. Anderson. WHY? Dr. Anderson. He's a gifted, exacting, focused and communicative plastic surgeon not to mention caring. RESULTS: ABSOLUTELY AMAZING A+ANDERSON RESULTS. Far exceeded my expectations With all the above being said, Dr. Anderson's A+supporting staff completed my experience with a WOW. Thank you to all, I'm so blessed. 2 months post surgery, incredible follow up care on-going. KM
About Dr. Robert Anderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1326064270
Education & Certifications
- American Society For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - University of Florida, Gainesville
- Plastic Surgery, Parkland Medical Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.