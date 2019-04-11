Dr. Robert Anding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Anding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Anding, MD
Dr. Robert Anding, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Anding works at
Dr. Anding's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Village9055 Katy Fwy Ste 309, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 347-4056Monday8:45am - 11:45amTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4057Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anding?
I saw Dr. Anding for some issues I was having of possible endometriosis. He was gentle on examination and before examination, sat down with me in his office and thoroughly listened to me and asked me numerous questions. I cannot see how this doctor has reviews of being rude. His demeanor was nothing but kind and professional.
About Dr. Robert Anding, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1174526370
Education & Certifications
- the Woman's Hospital - Texas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anding accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anding works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Anding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.