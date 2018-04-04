Overview of Dr. Robert Andruss, MD

Dr. Robert Andruss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Andruss works at Zion Orthopedics & Sports Medcn in Saint George, UT with other offices in St George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.