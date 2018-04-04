Dr. Robert Andruss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andruss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Andruss, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Andruss, MD
Dr. Robert Andruss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Andruss works at
Dr. Andruss' Office Locations
Southwest Orthopedics & Sports Medince652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 400, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-3600
Dixie Regional Medical Center1380 E Medical Center Dr, St George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and Colton is the best of the best. Extremely difficult to get thru to a live person by phone however. I do not like playing phone tag so I generally refuse to leave a message on the phone. I have been trying for two weeks to reach a live person and the best I can get is someone who says "they are downstairs" where ever that is since I have always went to the 4th floor. Anyway my total knee replacement is wonderful. Very happy. Just wish I could talk to a live person.
About Dr. Robert Andruss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952326373
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andruss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andruss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andruss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andruss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andruss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Andruss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andruss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andruss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andruss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.