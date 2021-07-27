See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Anolik, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Anolik, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Anolik works at Laser Skin Surgery Center of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 941-5055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angioma
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Freckle
Frown Lines Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nevus of Ota Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Robert Anolik, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932314929
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Laser &amp; Skin Surgery Center of New York|Laser &amp;amp; Skin Surgery Center of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nyu
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Anolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anolik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anolik works at Laser Skin Surgery Center of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anolik’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Anolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anolik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anolik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anolik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

