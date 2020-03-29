Dr. Robert Antoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Antoine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Antoine, MD
Dr. Robert Antoine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoine's Office Locations
- 1 2501 E Commercial Blvd Ste 211, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 533-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in all areas and saved me and many. I have to say that anyone who leaves a bad review I'm sorry but he genuinely cares! Don't think about getting over on him hes OUT TO HELP YOU!!
About Dr. Robert Antoine, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1245249218
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antoine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoine has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antoine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antoine speaks Creole and French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.