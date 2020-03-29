Overview of Dr. Robert Antoine, MD

Dr. Robert Antoine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.