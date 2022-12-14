Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Applebaum's Office Locations
-
1
Robert M. Applebaum M.d.436 N Bedford Dr Ste 203, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 550-7747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applebaum?
An amazing surgeon that is not only a good person but a fantastic surgeon! He really goes above and beyond so that you are beyond happy. The office staff are wonderful, helpful, attentive, and very caring.
About Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245246313
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applebaum works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.