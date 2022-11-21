Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Dr. Applebaum's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 492-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Riverview)13106 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 392-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)403 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Applebaum?
I was very impressed not only with Dr. Applebaum, but his staff as well. Dr. Applebaum was very personable as well as professional. He really took the time to listen to what I needed and wanted. He also explained everything that was going to happen. I would definitely recommend Dr. Applebaum
About Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700175304
Education & Certifications
- J. Justin Older Eyelid Institute
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Applebaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Applebaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Applebaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Applebaum works at
Dr. Applebaum has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Applebaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Applebaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Applebaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Applebaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Applebaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.