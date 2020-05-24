Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Applebaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 1st Ave Ste 4F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0855
Nyu Langone Cardiology Associates - Suite 4h530 1st Ave Ste 4F, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-0855
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Cardiologist in all aspects. Knowledgeable, Caring, Thorough, And above all very friendly, a Pleasure, I would recommend him full hearty. David S. Monroe NY 10950
About Dr. Robert Applebaum, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
