Dr. Robert Aran, DO

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Robert Aran, DO

Dr. Robert Aran, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Aran works at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma State University Medical Center
    744 W 9th St, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 599-1000
  2. 2
    Osu Physicians
    717 S Houston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 382-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis
Dysphagia
Hyperkalemia
Hypothyroidism
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

About Dr. Robert Aran, DO

  Internal Medicine
  English
  1003357039
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aran works at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Aran’s profile.

Dr. Aran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

