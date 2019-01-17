Dr. Robert Arbuckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbuckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Arbuckle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Arbuckle, MD
Dr. Robert Arbuckle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Arbuckle works at
Dr. Arbuckle's Office Locations
Cedars-Sinai Medical Group -- Neurology8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 385-6016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate physician. Knowledgeable as well. I trust this doctor with my care
About Dr. Robert Arbuckle, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1659663136
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbuckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbuckle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arbuckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbuckle works at
Dr. Arbuckle has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbuckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbuckle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbuckle.
