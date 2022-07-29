Overview

Dr. Robert Arcati, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Arcati works at Office in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.