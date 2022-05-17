See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Farmington, CT
Dr. Robert Arciero, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Farmington, CT
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Arciero, MD

Dr. Robert Arciero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Arciero works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arciero's Office Locations

    Farmington
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600
    University of Connecticut Health Ctr--southington
    1115 West St, Southington, CT 06489 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 17, 2022
    Replaced ACL. Knee is stronger than ever. Office was easy to work with. Dr. explained everything. Recovery was just as he explained.
    Scott N — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Arciero, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104821958
    Education & Certifications

    • Us Military Academy
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • St. Bonaventure University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Arciero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arciero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arciero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arciero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arciero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arciero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arciero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arciero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

