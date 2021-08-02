Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armbruster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Armbruster works at
Locations
-
1
St Louis Heart and Vascular PC3550 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 741-0911
-
2
Midwest Urogynecology LLC2325 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 206, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 741-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armbruster?
One of the best ,most caring Drs ever. I had issues and had seen other heart drs with no success. Could hardly walk with leg swelling. He imediatly said he wanted to do a procedure to check for blockage. Turns out I did have blockage and he put a stunt in. Imediatly I had relief and less swelling. More strength in my legs.. A+++++ Dr. Thanks so much to Dr. Armbruster and his wonderful friendly staff. So knowledgeable and helpful. One happy person here. Sincerely, Denise Gartner
About Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174728893
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Med
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armbruster accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armbruster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armbruster works at
Dr. Armbruster has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armbruster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Armbruster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armbruster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armbruster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armbruster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.