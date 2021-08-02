Overview

Dr. Robert Armbruster, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Farmington and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Armbruster works at St. Louis Heart & Vascular in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.