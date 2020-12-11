Dr. Robert Arnold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Arnold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Arnold, MD
Dr. Robert Arnold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Arnold works at
Dr. Arnold's Office Locations
Alaska Children's Eye and Strabismus3500 Latouche St Ste 280, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5165
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Super great with kids! Does a real good Donald Duck voice and has a good way of relating to the patient and paren both.
About Dr. Robert Arnold, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1942293428
Education & Certifications
- Indian University
- Yale School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
