Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asgharian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD
Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Jps Health Network
Dr. Asgharian works at
Dr. Asgharian's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Urogynecology & Laser Surgery Center - Viscount9398 Viscount Blvd Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 995-7965
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asgharian?
Dr.Asgharian is a fantastic doctor.I was very satisfied with his answers. Love this Doctor hes the best ! :) Also his staff are very friendly and helpfull.
About Dr. Robert Asgharian, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1497834345
Education & Certifications
- Jps Health Network
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asgharian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asgharian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asgharian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asgharian works at
Dr. Asgharian has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asgharian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Asgharian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asgharian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asgharian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asgharian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.