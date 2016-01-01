Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ash, MD is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
- 2 3226 E Main St, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Ash, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720073885
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Boil and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.