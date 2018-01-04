Overview of Dr. Robert Atkind, MD

Dr. Robert Atkind, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Atkind works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Cambridge Practice, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Medford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.