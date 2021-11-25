Dr. Robert Autin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Autin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Autin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Autin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Hospital Management System LLC1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 233-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy process and friendly staff!!!
About Dr. Robert Autin, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952607343
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- New York Methodist Hospital
- LSU Health Science Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Autin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Autin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Autin works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Autin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Autin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Autin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Autin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.