Dr. Robert Avery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Avery, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Avery, MD
Dr. Robert Avery, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery's Office Locations
-
1
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 273-7000
-
2
Mcc Prattville Infusion Pharmacy645 McQueen Smith Rd N Ste 207, Prattville, AL 36066 Directions (334) 351-1000
-
3
Jackson Clinic Rheumatology1722 Pine St Ste 405, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 386-0109
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avery?
Dr. Avery expresses genuine concern for how you are doing. He thoroughly reviews your lab work with you and explains the meaning of each result. He answers any questions that you may have. He is very patient and does not rush you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Avery, MD
- Hematology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407860380
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avery works at
Dr. Avery has seen patients for Anemia, Hodgkin's Disease and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Avery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.