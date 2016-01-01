Overview

Dr. Robert Avilla, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Avilla works at Mangrove Medical Group in Chico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.