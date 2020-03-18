Overview

Dr. Robert Azizi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bell Gardens, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Azizi works at Bell Gardens Office in Bell Gardens, CA with other offices in Buena Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.