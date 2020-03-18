See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Bell Gardens, CA
Dr. Robert Azizi, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Azizi, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bell Gardens, CA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Azizi works at Bell Gardens Office in Bell Gardens, CA with other offices in Buena Park, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bell Gardens Office
    8218 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 736-3988
  2. 2
    Buena Park Office
    6131 Orangethorpe Ave Ste 150A, Buena Park, CA 90620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 736-3988
  3. 3
    Koreatown Office
    903 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 104, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 736-3988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stenting
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Azizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Hebrew, Korean, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316101298
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azizi speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Korean, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

