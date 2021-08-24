Dr. Bacon Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Bacon Jr's Office Locations
- 1 5225 Katy Fwy Ste 215, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 869-4500
- 2 1919 North Loop W Ste 224, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 655-9410
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. R. Bacon, MD is a very caring, knowledgeable and professional. I would recommend him for your mental health. Someone you can go to when you need help good mental health care. Thank you Dr. Robert Bacon, M.D. and your staff for your help. God Bless
About Dr. Robert Bacon Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
