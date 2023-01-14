Dr. Robert Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bader, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Bader works at
Locations
-
1
Deerfield Beach1500 E Hillsboro Blvd Ste 204, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 421-3200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bader?
Very timely-very professional-very informative! Super clean and up-to-date.
About Dr. Robert Bader, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386862415
Education & Certifications
- Affiliated Dermatology
- Hahnemann-Allegheny University Hosps|Med Coll Penn/Hahnemann U/Hahnemann Hosp
- Yale - New Haven Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES|George Washington University School Of Medicine & Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader has seen patients for Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.