Overview of Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM

Dr. Robert Baglio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Baglio works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.