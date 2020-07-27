See All Pediatric Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Bailey Jr works at Phoenix Childrens Urology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bailey Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Urology Associates Ltd.
    1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 302, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 933-5200
  2. 2
    Scottsdale Healthcare Women's Services
    9003 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 323-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 27, 2020
    Dr Bailey was my son's surgeon 30 years ago. Adam needed surgery for a kinked ureter at 3 months of age. The surgery was successful and Dr Bailey was wonderful as a surgeon and with follow up. We will never forget Dr. Bailey!
    Mary Dennis — Jul 27, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043290042
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

