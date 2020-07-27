Overview of Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Bailey Jr, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bailey Jr works at Phoenix Childrens Urology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.