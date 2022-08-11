Dr. Robert Baily, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baily is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baily, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Baily, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Penn State U Hosp
Dr. Baily works at
Locations
SWICFT Medical Partners625 Tamiami Trl N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2000
SWICFT Cardiology9400 Bonita Beach Rd Se, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, is thorough, very professional & caring. Both my husband and I see him.
About Dr. Robert Baily, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1144221854
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baily accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baily has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baily works at
Dr. Baily has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baily on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baily. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baily.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baily, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baily appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.