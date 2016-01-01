See All Plastic Surgeons in Downey, CA
Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Downey, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD

Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Bajnrauh works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bajnrauh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Hospital
    9449 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Phoenix Office
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 1003, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 331-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birthmark
Breast Cancer
Cleft Lip
Birthmark
Breast Cancer
Cleft Lip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bajnrauh?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bajnrauh to family and friends

    Dr. Bajnrauh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bajnrauh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346456183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Michigan State University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajnrauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bajnrauh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bajnrauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bajnrauh speaks Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian and Spanish.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajnrauh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajnrauh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajnrauh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajnrauh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Bajnrauh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.