Overview

Dr. Robert Baker, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Baker Family Practice in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.